JSE higher at noon ahead of Yellen testimony

THE JSE was stronger at midday on Wednesday but caution still governed the market ahead of US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s testimony to congress.

At 12pm, the all share was up 0.63% to 48,647.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 index had risen 0.88%.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said investors were increasingly writing off the prospects that the Fed would be able to raise rates at all this year.

"While we get the latest Fed minutes next week, Yellen’s comments today could give a huge steer on how the Fed committee views the current market turmoil and whether she acknowledges that financial conditions have tightened," he said on Wednesday.

"She doesn’t want to be too dovish so as to give the impression that the Fed has been spooked by recent market events, but she also won’t want to be seen to be totally insensitive to the febrile atmosphere currently prevailing," said Mr Hewson.

Standard Bank analysts said if Ms Yellen’s testimony proved to be more hawkish than anticipated, there would be a fall-out in financial markets.

Leading indices on the bourse were mixed. Platinum, gold and resources were down 3.67%, 4.86% and 1.64% respectively. Financials were up 1.64%, banks added 2.29% and industrials gained 0.93%.

European shares were higher.

By noon (CAT), the London FTSE 100 was up 0.99%, the Paris CAC 40 climbed 1.90% and the German DAX 30 firmed 1.80%.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American’s share price declined 3.87% to R77.49. Assore (ASR) plunged 7.93% to R98.51.

Harmony Gold tumbled 6.86% to R38. Impala Platinum fell 5.07% to R33.50.

Barclays Africa gained 3.24% to R144.16.

Mr Price climbed 3.48% to R152.61.

PPC was 2.76% higher at R12.65, while Mondi rallied 3.21% to R272.33.