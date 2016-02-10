Gold steadies below seven-and-a-half month high after Yellen comments

LONDON — Gold stabilised below a seven-and-a-half month high on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said that only "gradual" adjustments to monetary policy were likely.

In her first testimony to Congress since the December rate hike, Ms Yellen said that uncertainty over China and a global reassessment of credit risk could throw the US economy off track from an otherwise solid course.

A slowing of rate hikes could help bullion, keeping down the opportunity cost to hold it.

"The short-term trend is on the upside for gold after Ms Yellen’s reference to gradual rate increases going forward," said ActivTrades’ chief analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa.

Spot gold, recovered earlier losses to rise 0.1% to $1,189.31 an ounce by 2.25pm GMT. The metal climbed to $1,200.60 on Monday, the highest since June 22 2015, benefiting from a weakening dollar and lower appetite for risk amid worries about European banks.

"The most immediate resistance level is $1,200, but we need to enter the $1,220/$1,230 to become more positive in the longer term," Mr de Casa said.

Gold will likely push higher on continued jitters in global equity markets, dollar weakness, bullish technicals and an increase in bullion investment buying, INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.

US stocks opened higher, while the dollar was up 0.3% against a basket of currencies, close to a three-and-a-half month low. The US Treasury benchmark yield declined to a one-year trough.

The gold price rally has hurt demand from physical buyers of the metal, traders said.

Prices in India slipped to a record discount as traders struggled to draw buyers.

Dealers were offering a record discount of up to $25 an ounce to the London benchmark price.

Top consumer China is closed this week for the Lunar New Year holiday.

In other precious metals, spot silver was down 0.1% at $15.21 an ounce, after hitting a three-month high of $15.45 on Monday. Spot platinum fell 0.4% to $929 an ounce, while palladium was unchanged at $513.11.

Reuters