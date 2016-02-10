Markets

Bonds slightly stronger in cautious trade

10 February 2016 - 10:45 Colleen Goko

SOUTH African bond yields were slightly lower on Wednesday morning as traders remained cautious ahead of US Federal chairwoman Janet Yellen’s testimony to Congress.

At 8.20am, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.295% and offered at 9.290% from Tuesday’s close of 9.320%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 8.770% and offered at 8.750% from a close of 8.790% previously.

Ms Yellen’s address is expected to influence the dollar and subsequently the rand and local bonds.

Markets will be searching for any clues concerning the likelihood of further US interest rate increases this year.

Barclays Research analysts said investors would also be wary of making moves ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address on Thursday.

