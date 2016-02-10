Bonds firmer in line with stronger rand

SOUTH African bonds continued firmer at midday on Wednesday as the rand gained traction due to a broad-based weaker dollar environment.

However, Barclays Research analysts said the rand could be vulnerable to a more hawkish tone by US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen in her testimony before Congress later on Wednesday, and on Thursday.

A weaker rand would most likely weigh on bonds.

At 11.30am, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.285% and offered at 9.270% from Tuesday’s close of 9.320%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 8.710% and offered at 8.700% from a close of 8.790% previously.

The rand was trading at R15.8726 against the dollar from R16.0658 previously.

Barclays said a more hawkish tone from Ms Yellen could mean the rand’s recent rebound could be short lived ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address on Thursday.

Separately, Tuesday’s nominal auction attracted a lukewarm reception, with most investors still on the sidelines ahead of Ms Yellen’s testimony and Mr Zuma’s address, the analysts said.