Bonds continue to firm due to stronger rand ahead of Yellen speech

SOUTH African bonds continued to trade firmer late on Wednesday as the rand gained traction amid broad dollar weakness.

Global investors were waiting for Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen to begin two days of congressional testimony on monetary policy and the state of the economy, before the US’s House financial services committee later on Tuesday.

Investors would listen closely for any comments on recent turmoil in stock markets and a further slide in the oil price as they assessed Ms Yellen’s position on interest rates, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Low interest rates have supported global equity markets in recent years.

At 3.30pm, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.210% and offered at 9.190% from Tuesday’s close of 9.320%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 8.685% and offered at 8.675% from a close of 8.790% previously.

The rand was trading at R15.8152 against the dollar from R16.0658 previously.

Any perceived dovish tone about the timing of the next interest rate increase could weigh on the dollar and subsequently provide rand support, while a more hawkish note would likely support the greenback and weigh on the rand and subsequently bonds.

Barclays analysts expected Ms Yellen to leave the door open for a rate rise at the next Fed meeting in March.