Asian shares fall amid concern about banks

TOKYO — Asian stocks fell on Wednesday on the growing concern about the health of the world’s banks, particularly in Europe, pushing investors into safer assets such as the yen, which stood near a 15-month high versus the dollar.

Spread-betters expected the pessimism to carry over into Europe, forecasting a slightly lower open for Britain’s FTSE, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC.

S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.4%, suggesting another weak start on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei average, which tumbled more than 5% on Tuesday, suffered another bruising session and slid to a 16-month low.

The Nikkei average was last down 4% with falling bank shares and a stronger yen continuing to take a toll on sentiment.

The adoption of negative interest rates by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has provided no support, and the index has dropped more than 10% since the central bank’s surprise easing on January 29.

Australian stocks touched a two-and-a-half-year trough and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4%. The Chinese markets are closed this week for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Equity markets were struck early in the week by worry about the health of the eurozone banking sector, with very accommodative monetary policy seen crimping bank profits and their ability to repay debt.

Trouble for equities has meant a boon for sovereign debt, with the Japanese government bond 10-year yield dropping into the negative for the first time on Tuesday before pulling back to 0.010%. The US treasury benchmark yield stood near a one-year trough and the 10-year German bund yield was at its lowest in 10 months.

The yen and Swiss franc, often sought in times of financial market turmoil, have also received strong boosts this week.

The dollar traded at ¥114.60 after sinking to a 15-month low of ¥114.205 overnight. The greenback traded close to Sf0.9695, a four-month low touched on Tuesday.

"Concern about European banks is contributing to the risk-off mood in markets. In addition, US data this month has been weak and Fed officials appear to be toning down on rate hikes," Barclays chief forex strategist Shinichiro Kadota said.

The euro was flat at $1.1287 after scaling a four-month high of $1.1338 overnight on the dollar’s broader weakness.

After a tumultuous start to the week, markets looked to Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s congressional testimony later in the session for fresh cues on the policy outlook, which may provide some relief for markets.

While Ms Yellen is expected to defend the Fed’s first rate hike in a decade last year and likely to insist that further increases remain on track, any signs of a departure from such a stance in the wake of global growth concern could provide risk assets with a breather.

"The narrative that she faces is that the US economy and asset markets are being sucked into the downdraft caused by oil, China, emerging markets, reserve manager and sovereign wealth fund asset selling, commodities, currency war, the strong dollar, weak European banks, weak Japanese banks, weak US banks and policy ineffectiveness ... to name a few," Citi’s global head of forex strategy, Steven Englander, wrote.

In commodities, crude oil prices trimmed some of their sharp losses suffered overnight. US crude was up 2.1% at $28.53 a barrel. Crude sank nearly 6% on Tuesday after weak demand forecasts from the US government and a rout in equities pressured prices.

Spot gold fetched $1,191.36/oz, within reach of a seven-and-a-half-month peak of $1,200.60 struck on Monday as a result of risk aversion in the wider markets.

Reuters