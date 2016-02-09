Rand softer as investor sentiment sours

THE rand was weaker against major currencies on Tuesday morning as investor sentiment soured due to concern about global economic growth.

"Growing fears over a global economic slowdown have (led to) ... weakness in risk assets, including the rand," said Rand Merchant Bank analysts.

"The rand has pushed up towards R16.26 to the dollar. It looks like we are set for another very tough day for the rand," the analysts said.

At 8.28am the rand was at R16.2264 against the dollar from a previous close of R16.1388.

Against the euro, the rand was at R18.1881 from R18.0645 and was at R23.3993 against the pound from R23.2897 previously.

The euro was at $1.1209 from $1.1193 previously.

The week ahead was likely to be tumultuous for the rand as President Jacob Zuma would be back in the spotlight, Bidvest bank said.

Mr Zuma will deliver the state of the nation address on Thursday during which opposition parties Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance are expected to challenge him about the firing of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

Before that, Mr Zuma would also have to contend with a Constitutional Court case to determine the influence of the public protector and the implications for him personally in dealing with the overspending at his residence, Nkandla, the bank said.