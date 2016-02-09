Rand recovers from weaker levels, but remains vulnerable

THE rand was slightly firmer at midday on Tuesday as the market awaited US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday as well as President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address on Thursday.

The rand recovered from earlier weaker levels on the day, but analysts say the local currency remains fragile and vulnerable.

At 11.26am the rand was at R16.1210 against the dollar from a previous close of R16.1388. It earlier weakened to an intraday low of R16.2742/$.

Against the euro, the rand was at R18.0203 from R18.0645 and was at R23.2648 against the pound from R23.2897 previously.

The euro was at $1.1178 from $1.1193 previously.

The dollar had remained under pressure in recent sessions, Momentum SP Reid analysts said. "But, in the very short term, our assessment continues to be that the US currency is slightly oversold on a relative basis."

An improvement in the dollar, even if marginal in nature, would imply a slightly softer tone for global commodities such as the rand, Momentum said.