Oil shrugs off fall in equities

TOKYO — Crude oil prices jumped as much as 2% on Tuesday, shrugging off big drops in Japan’s stock market and eroding some of the previous session’s losses that were driven by festering concern about global oversupply.

US crude was up 49c at $30.18 a barrel at 2.59am GMT, after rising as far as $30.30. The contract fell about 4% on Monday, finishing at $29.69.

Global crude benchmark Brent was up 35c at $33.23 a barrel. It settled the previous session down $1.18 at $33.88.

Prices on Monday were hit by a drop in US equity markets amid persistent fear about the global economic slowdown.

But on Tuesday, oil market traders ignored a 5% drop in Japan’s Nikkei average. Many Asian markets are closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

"Once again we have got a weaker US dollar and I suspect that that’s where the bulk of the support is coming from," CMC Markets chief market strategist Michael McCarthy said in Sydney.

The US dollar fell against the Japanese yen as sentiment towards most risk assets turned bearish amid concern about banking stability.

A declining dollar makes oil prices cheaper because most trade is denominated in the greenback, potentially spurring demand.

Still, the glut in world oil markets is unlikely to abate soon, with a Reuters survey showing US crude stocks probably rose 3.9-million barrels in the week ended February 5.

Industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday releases its weekly inventory reports followed by official numbers from the US government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

"The fundamentals haven’t shifted. The market remains in surplus and while that’s the case, it is very difficult for prices to sustain any gains," Mr McCarthy said.

There is also little sign of any co-ordination among big producers outside the US after weekend talks between Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) members Saudi Arabia and Venezuela on possible co-ordination yielded little.

That dims the prospect of any initiative on curbing supply to boost prices including producers like Russia, analysts say.

"The hope of a co-ordinated supply cut from Opec and non-Opec members continues to fade," ANZ said in a research note on Tuesday.

Reuters