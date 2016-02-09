Oil rises but concern about oversupply keeps gains in check

LONDON — Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, clawing back some of the losses from a sell-off across broader financial markets, but a report showing supply will not drop quickly enough to erode a global surplus kept gains in check.

The world would store unwanted oil for most of 2016 as declines in US output took time and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) was unlikely to cut a deal with other producers to reduce ballooning output, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

The agency cut its forecast for 2016 oil demand growth, which now stands at 1.17-million barrels a day following a five-year high of 1.6-million in 2015, and reduced its estimate of demand for Opec crude.

"The key issue in the market is the point in time at which supply and demand balance once more, and what we’re seeing here is the IEA is suggesting that will be pushed further into the future," BNP Paribas strategist Gareth Lewis-Davies said.

"The period where you have to erode the overhang, once markets start to draw (down) is going to be longer, so it feeds into the narrative of a low oil-price environment for longer than they had been anticipating."

Brent crude futures were last up 35c at $33.23 a barrel by 9.40am GMT, down from Monday’s session high of $34.68.

US futures were up 66c at $30.35.

Financial markets have been rattled in the past week by concern about banks given the signs of a potential global slowdown, prompting buying of perceived safe-haven assets such as gold, German bunds and the Swiss franc.

Oil, which had gained nearly 30% in the two weeks to early February, breaking above $35, has receded, in line with a retreat in stocks and industrial commodities.

Echoing the view of the International Energy Agency, a Reuters survey showed US crude stocks probably rose 3.9-million barrels in the week ended on February 5, meaning global oversupply is unlikely to abate any time soon.

"The fundamentals haven’t shifted. The market remains in surplus, and while that’s the case, it is very difficult for prices to sustain any gains," CMC Markets chief market strategist Michael McCarthy said in Sydney.

There is also little sign of any co-ordination on production cuts among big producers outside the US after weekend talks between Opec members Saudi Arabia and Venezuela yielded no concrete result.

Reuters