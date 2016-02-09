Market sentiment now bad for technology stocks, says Minerd

TECHNOLOGY stocks will tumble further this year, as investors flee to safety and buyers stay on the sidelines, according to Scott Minerd, chief investment officer for Guggenheim Partners.

The Nasdaq Composite index would probably drop below 3,800, sliding another 13%, he said. The tech-heavy index has already fallen that much this year, closing at 4,363 on Friday, its lowest since October 2014. That’s more than 16% below the all-time high it reached in July.

"The market sentiment is so bad," Mr Minerd, who manages about $240bn, said on Sunday. "The market is repricing to absorb and reflect the uncertainty around earnings and the economy going forward."

Nasdaq growth stocks, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, the biggest gainers last year on the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, face new scrutiny amid doubts about their high price-earnings ratios and broader economic concerns.

LinkedIn plunged the most yet on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange amid a wave of analyst downgrades after the company said its new business lines for sales and marketing tools were not going to grow as quickly as predicted.

Tableau Software, a maker of data analysis and charting software, saw its value plummet by half on Friday after falling short of fourth-quarter estimates.

Minerd predicted on January 20 that the S&P index would decline to 1,650 this quarter, a forecast he maintains. The index has dropped 8% this year, closing on Friday at 1,880.

He also predicted last month that oil could fall as low as $25 a barrel before rebounding. He said he was holding onto that forecast even after prices closed at $34.06 on Friday, up from a low of $27.88 on January 20.

Minerd said he sold out of stock positions in early January in his funds such as the $3.18bn Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund.

He expects a bear market similar to 1987 or 1998 rather than a crash such as the dot-com bust of 2000 or the 2008 financial crisis, because the probability of a US recession is low.

