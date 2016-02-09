JSE closes 2.19% down as global and local issues damage sentiment

THE JSE closed sharply weaker on Tuesday as local and global issues bedevilled sentiment, with mining stocks particularly hard hit after a recent recovery.

Mining stocks closed lower despite commodity prices trading up for most of the day, only turning negative or flat at about the close of the JSE.

At the close the spot gold price was 0.06% up and platinum had lost 0.09%.

Concerns about global growth ahead of US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s testimony before Congress made markets jittery.

Locally, there has been apprehension ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address on Thursday. The speech would be the highlight of the week, Barclays Research analysts said.

According to Barclays, the government seemed alert to the challenge of avoiding a credit rating downgrade. But ideological divides within the governing alliance and within the African National Congress (ANC) made it unclear just how far the government was willing to go in an effort to spur growth and avoid a rating downgrade.

Globally, risk sentiment initially stabilised in European trade, but markets there were lower again by the JSE’s close. The FTSE 100 was down 0.57% and the CAC 40 had shed 1.23%. The Dax was 0.88% weaker.

Volatility remained high and credit spreads remained wide, driven by concern about the credit quality of European banks. Compounding investor anxiety was a perception that global monetary and fiscal policy were reaching their limits, Barclays said.

The Dow Jones industrial average opened 0.83% down.

At 5pm, the all share closed 2.19% lower at 48,344.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 had given up 2.32%. Platinums had dropped 4.65% and resources were down 2.98%. Industrials had fallen 2.19%. Financials were 1.82% off and the gold index had lost 1.49%. Banks were 1.35% lower.

Novare Equity Partners analyst Derrick Roper said after a tumultuous 2015, market volatility in Africa was expected to persist as economies absorbed the effect of slowing growth in China and falling commodities prices.

He said these factors presented formidable challenges that were currently overshadowing Africa’s longer-term potential. However, this stage of the economic cycle would create opportunities for solid future investment returns.

"When everyone is running for the hills is usually the best time to buy," Mr Roper said.

Diversified internet and game downloading company Naspers was one of the major casualties of the day, closing 6.30% lower at R1,705, the weakest level in more than four months. The previously high-flying share is 18.2% lower for the year so far.

Among individual mining shares on the JSE, Anglo American shed 4.60% to R80.61 and Glencore tumbled 6.71% to R21.95.

Industrial group Bidvest saw its share price fall 2.71% to R352.94 after hitting its highest level to date on Monday.

Harmony Gold rose 2.51% to R40.80. Sibanye took a breather after hitting a record high in intraday trade, eventually closing 0.87% lower at R45.55.

Insurer Santam was 0.83% weaker at R179.

Among property stocks Fortress was 0.43% softer at R35. As the best-performing property fund of 2015, the company more than doubled its B-unit dividend in the six months to December.

Illovo Sugar rallied 11.41% to R22.45. Tuesday marks the second day of solid gains for the company after its UK principal, Associated British Foods, proposed buying out minority shareholders and delisting it from the JSE.

Educational group Curro Holdings was 3.39% lower at R40.50.