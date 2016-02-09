Bonds weaker ahead of auction

SOUTH African bonds were weaker on Tuesday morning ahead of the weekly bond auction.

At Tuesday’s auction, Treasury will be looking to place R750m of the R2023, R700m of the R2035 and R900m of the R2040.

At 8.28am, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.330% and offered at 9.315% from Monday’s close of 9.325%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 8.805% and offered at 8.790% from a close of 8.790% previously.

Markets are waiting for US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s address to Congress on Wednesday, which is bound to influence the dollar and subsequently the rand and local bonds.

Markets will be searching for any clues concerning the likelihood of further US interest rate increases this year.