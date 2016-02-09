Markets

Bonds mixed as market waits for direction

09 February 2016 - 14:02 PM Maarten Mittner

SOUTH African bonds were mixed on Tuesday at midday as the market awaited further direction.

Markets are waiting for US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s address to Congress on Wednesday, which is bound to influence the dollar and subsequently the rand and local bonds.

Markets will be searching for any clues concerning the likelihood of further US interest rate increases this year.

At 11.29am, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 9.345% and offered at 9.330% from Monday’s close of 9.325%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 8.770% and offered at 8.790% from a close of 8.790% previously.

Investor uncertainty was likely to mount as they sought clarity concerning Ms Yellen’s testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, and President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address on Thursday, Barclays Research analysts said.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Stronger rand driven by emerging market rally
Markets
2.
Clicks, global markets could buoy JSE on Friday
Markets
3.
Flat JSE shows little reaction to strong Dow close
Markets
4.
Rand steadies against dollar as firmer bias ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Stronger rand puts mining stocks ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.