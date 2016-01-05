Rand weaker as global risk appetite wanes

THE rand was weaker against the dollar in late trade on Tuesday as risk aversion increased over geopolitical tension in the Middle East and signs of a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The local currency was, however, firmer against the euro after initial estimates of eurozone inflation last month came in below expectations.

Data on Tuesday showed consumer prices in the eurozone rising 0.2% against a median forecast of 0.3%, causing the euro to fall against the dollar.

At 3.31pm the rand was at R15.6281 against the dollar from R15.5647 previously.

Against the euro the rand was at R16.8032 from R16.8587. The local unit was trading at R22.9301 against the pound from R22.8998.

The euro was at $1.0752 from $1.0832.

Concerns over China and political tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia have boosted the dollar against a basket of currencies. The greenback gained about 11% in 2015 — with a large chunk of the gains coming after last month’s US interest rate increase.

The nervous backdrop, following that increase — the first in almost a decade — has boosted the dollar further.

Analysts at Nedbank Capital said liquidity in the forex market was extremely light. "We are still awaiting normality to return to the markets."

Market momentum still favours a stronger greenback. "Given the US Fed’s signal of interest-rate normalisation, albeit gradually, we may see a strong dollar trend play out in 2016 before exhausting in the coming years," Nedbank said.