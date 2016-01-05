Rand range-bound at weaker levels as traders remain wary

THE rand was stable at weaker levels on Tuesday morning as markets remained wary following data that provided fresh evidence of a shrinking Chinese economy.

The privately operated Caixin Media said on Monday its Chinese manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) was at 48.2 in December, down from 48.6 in November. This is the 10th consecutive month the index has had a reading of below 50, indicating contraction. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The data sent investors in search of less risky assets, including the dollar, and out of emerging market currencies.

At 8.30am the rand was at R15.5252 against the dollar from R15.5647 previously.

Against the euro the rand was at R16.8148 from R16.8587. The local unit was trading at R22.8470 against the pound from R22.8998.

The euro was at $1.0831 from $1.0832.

The rand is unlikely to gain much ground on the day as events and data affecting risk loom large for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday, the US will release its trade balance for November as well as the minutes from the December Federal open market committee meeting. On Friday, the US will release nonfarm payrolls data and the unemployment rate for December.

On the same day, China will release its trade balance data for December.