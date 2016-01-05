Oil edges up but concern about glut caps gains

SINGAPORE — Crude prices rose on Tuesday as Asian stock markets stabilised following heavy losses in the previous session, but weak oil market fundamentals with production levels persistently above global demand kept a lid on gains.

Benchmark futures surged as much as 4% on Monday to three-week highs as relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran soured following Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite Muslim cleric. But the rally fizzled and oil prices ended down after weak Asian and US manufacturing data indicated a gloomy demand outlook.

By 4.28am GMT on Tuesday, Brent crude was up 25c at $37.47 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 23c at $36.99 a barrel, both more than a dollar less than highs reached in the previous session.

Traders said the gains were driven by a slight increase in Chinese shares that offered hope that Monday’s 7% plunge in equities was a flash in the pan.

None of this, however, changes the fact that the underlying supply-demand fundamentals remain weak, dominated by an unwillingness of producers to cut output that has led to a surplus of hundreds of thousands of barrels of crude every day.

In fact, ANZ said the tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran "will further aggravate the oversupply situation in 2016".

It will "reduce the likelihood of any collaboration between the two oil majors regarding oil output as Iran re-enters the international market once sanctions are lifted", the bank said.

According to a Reuters poll, Brent and WTI, currently trading two-thirds below their mid-2014 highs, are likely to average around $50 this year as subdued demand growth looks unable to absorb rising supply.

In the US, inventories are already near record levels. Traders said market intelligence firm Genscape reported a build of more than 480,000 barrels in US Cushing crude stocks for the week to January 1.

Overall US commercial crude stocks probably dipped last week, while distillate and petrol stocks were likely to have edged higher, a Reuters survey showed.

Industry group American Petroleum Institute will release storage data at 9.30pm GMT.

With brimming US inventories and tension in the Middle East, a recent move by WTI crude into a premium over Brent has been eliminated since the new year, but analysts expect it to return soon.

"As US crude oil is starting to be exported, we would think that the further widening of spreads into positive region (of WTI over Brent) will come in the coming weeks," brokerage Phillip Futures said.

Congress lifted a four-decade ban on US crude exports in December and several companies have already announced they will export cargoes.

