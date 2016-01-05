Markets settle down after turbulent start to 2016

LONDON — World stocks inched up from two-and-a-half-month lows on Tuesday as China pumped in an estimated $20bn to stabilise its equity and currency markets, which recorded the worst opening day’s trade in years in the previous session.

Despite the huge cash injections, Chinese shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzen ended no better than little changed and the yuan fell to a new four-and-a-half-year low in offshore trade.

"China’s actions are certainly positive at the margin ... but overall the risk is that it is interpreted as a signal of weakness that these ongoing struggles to stabilise the market by the authorities aren’t really bearing fruit," Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister said.

Panic selling on Monday, mostly by China’s army of small retail investors, sent shares diving 7%, setting off a worldwide reaction and pushing MSCI’s global index 2% lower.

The global index rose 0.2% on Tuesday, although many big Asian bourses, including Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, closed weaker.

European shares opened higher, but these gains quickly evaporated. At 9.15am GMT the FTSE pan-European index was flat at 1,401 points after Monday’s 2.5% fall.

Bourses in Frankfurt, Paris and London were also unchanged after opening about 1% higher.

Stock futures pointed to a firmer opening for Wall Street, with S&P e-mini futures up 0.25%. Emerging equities, having posted their biggest one-day fall since August, stayed close to those lows.

Chance to sell

Many analysts predicted that investors would view any bounce as a chance to sell, given the economic gloom across much of the world, weak commodity prices and the escalation of political risk in the Middle East, where Iran and Saudi Arabia are facing off over Riyadh’s execution of a Shiite cleric.

"The price action reminds investors that the world is more connected than ever; volatility is (probably) here to stay, and liquidity may suffer if investor uncertainty worsens," Citi analysts said in a note.

Manufacturing surveys across the globe this week showed activity to be anaemic, with China and the US both surprising on the downside.

That was one reason both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq suffered their worst starts to a year since 2001, while oil prices, despite simmering Gulf tension, remain near recent 12-year lows.

Furthermore, many fear that the end next Monday of a six-month "lockup" on Chinese share sales by major institutional investors, may cause a huge evacuation from stocks.

The nervous backdrop, following on from the US rate rise in December, the first in almost a decade, has boosted the dollar further against a basket of currencies following gains of about 11% in 2015.

The dollar index rose 0.14% while the euro fell towards a one-month low against the greenback, down 0.25%. The yen inched up 0.2% but stayed off Monday’s highs.

There is concern that the yuan, which hit a new trough, will aggravate the share market slump. China’s currency has stabilised after interventions but the gap between the tightly managed onshore yuan and its freer offshore counterpart widened to 1.7%.

In the nondeliverable forward markets (NDFs) the yuan is trading around 6.87 to the dollar, much weaker than its spot rate around 6.52 and approaching seven-year lows.

That is taking a toll on China-linked currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which were flat after falling more than 1% on Monday. Other emerging currencies, including the Indonesian rupiah and the Russian rouble, slumped between 0.4-0.8%.

