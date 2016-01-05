JSE rebounds after shaky start to 2016

THE JSE bounced back on Tuesday, shrugging off a weaker start to 2016 on Monday, as a recovery in platinum and gold shares led to broad-based buying.

Banks recovered on the day, which provided a boost to financials. Mining stocks were also firmer.

The local market showed little reaction to growing global geopolitical tension after the Saudi execution of a prominent Shiite Saudi cleric escalated tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran to its highest levels in years.

The JSE was supported by more stable Chinese markets, with the Shanghai Composite closing 0.26% weaker after falling nearly 7% on Monday. European stocks also recovered after weakening earlier on deflation concerns following weak German inflation data.

Chinese stocks closed in negative territory, despite the Chinese authorities alleviating concerns by improving market liquidity and indicating that ways were being studied to control the pace of share sales when a ban on selling by major shareholders expires this week.

At the JSE’s close the FTSE 100 had added 0.88% and the Paris CAC 40 had regained 0.56%. The Dow Jones was 0.22% up.

At 5pm the all share closed 0.57% higher at 49,599.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 had firmed 0.48%. Platinum led the gainers, rising 5.07%, and the gold index was 2.61% firmer. Banks were up 1.56% and financials grew 1.24%. Resources gained 1.03%.

Analysts at Barclays Research said weak euro inflation data added to geopolitical risk issues, with the rift between Iran and Saudi Arabia widening to other countries in the Middle East.

"The escalation of tension in the Middle East has increased uncertainty, but the effect on oil prices is not clear cut," Barclays said.

At the JSE’s close Brent crude traded 1.69% lower at $36.75 per barrel, with some analysts predicting the price could fall as low as $20 before some market recovery was expected.

Renewed conflict in the Middle East was likely to worsen tension in oil producing states in the area. There, the risk of oil supply disruption remained an ever-present possibility, but energy infrastructure security continued to improve.

"The strain between Saudi Arabia and Iran will likely keep the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ ability to co-ordinate a cut in check," Barclays said.

Among individual shares Glencore added 2.91% to R20.53.

Harmony led gold stocks higher, adding 6.94% to R18.48, and Gold Fields ended the day 4.83% up at R45.60.

Impala Platinum soared 8.69% to R27.90, and Anglo American Platinum firmed 6.05% to R183.47.

FirstRand was the star performer among banks, closing 3.48% up at R41.60, and Barclays Africa added 1.59% to R138.16, while Capitec shed 1.13% to R524.

Among retailers Woolies added 2.86% to R98.80.

Property stocks had a good day, with the index adding 2.63%. New Europe Property Investments gained 4.92% to R185.19.

MTN firmed 5.58% to R137.16, while Naspers ended the day 1.21% off at R2,034.98.