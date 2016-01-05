JSE firms in cautious trade as gold shares take shine

THE JSE opened firmer in cautious trade on Tuesday as gold and platinum shares rebounded.

The all share started 2016 on a weak note on Monday as renewed Chinese jitters resulted in broad-based losses, led by financials and banks.

At 9.31am the all share was 0.41% higher at 49,520.50 and the blue chip top 40 rose 0.35%. The gold index firmed 4.93% and platinums gained 1.69%. Resources were up 0.63% and banks gained 0.37%.

The JSE was following calmer Chinese markets with the Shanghai Composite 0.26% lower. The Chinese index dropped nearly 7% on Monday, the first trading day of 2016. The Dow Jones closed 1.58% lower on Monday.

Barclays Research analysts said Chinese markets remained jittery after seesawing on Monday. Some calm returned after the Peoples Bank of China injected the largest amount of liquidity into the market since September.

"Concerns were also alleviated after the Chinese authorities said it is studying ways to control the pace of share sales when a ban on selling by major shareholders expires this week," Barclays said.

Among individual gold shares Gold Fields rocketed 8.23% to R47.08 and Sibanye rose 4.35% to R25.64.

Impala Platinum strengthened 2.10% to R26.21 and Anglo American Platinum was 1.58% stronger at R175.74.

Among banks FirstRand lifted 0.95% to R40.58. Barclays Africa was 0.88% higher at R137.20.

Retailers were generally in demand. Woolworths was 1.42% up at R97.41. Massmart Holdings climbed 2.63% to R100.35.

Among property stocks Redefine gained 1.29% to R9.41.