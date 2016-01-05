Gold extends gains as tension in Middle East escalates

SINGAPORE — Gold added to an overnight surge in prices on Tuesday, as escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East and a global stock market rout triggered safe-haven bids for the metal.

Spot gold had risen 0.2% to $1,075.95/oz by 4.44am GMT. On Monday, the metal jumped as much as 2.2% to a four-week high of $1,083.30, before ending the day up 1.3%.

"The Middle East tension will continue to support gold for the time being," said a trader in Hong Kong. "If the decline in stock markets extends to another session, that may also help."

Bullion, often seen as a alternative investment during times of geopolitical and financial uncertainty, is benefiting from a shift away from risk along with the Japanese yen and US bonds.

Saudi Arabia’s execution of a Shiite Muslim cleric at the weekend provoked protests among Shiites across the region.

Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran, setting fires and causing damage, prompting Riyadh to cut ties and inflaming an already heated rivalry. Saudi Arabia also said it would end air traffic and trade links with Tehran.

A 7% slide in Chinese shares on Monday sparked by weak economic data rekindled worry over global growth on the first day of trading in 2016, and sent European and US stocks diving. Chinese shares opened 3% lower on Tuesday but rebounded later to trade about 1% higher.

Safe-haven rallies tend to be short-lived and gold could see the focus shift back to US monetary policy soon.

Gold slid 10% last year on the fear higher US rates would lower demand for the noninterest-paying asset, while boosting the dollar. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold costlier for holders of other currencies.

San Francisco Federal Reserve president John Williams said on Monday he was unfazed by the weak Chinese economic data that had spooked Wall Street, and between three an five US interest rate hikes this year would be reasonable given the strength of the US economy.

The Hong Kong-based trader warned that the rally could lose steam soon. "The fundamentals for gold haven’t changed, with the dollar expected to do well amid higher rates," the trader said.

Investor sentiment remains bearish. Hedge funds and money managers boosted their net short position in Comex gold to a fresh record in the week to December 29, US government data showed on Monday.

Reuters