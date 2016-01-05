Chinese share plunge fuels global volatility

GLOBAL equity markets fell sharply on Monday, while gold and bonds rose after a 7% slide in Chinese shares — sparked by weak economic data — had rekindled worries over global growth on the first day of trading in 2016.

Rising tension in the Middle East also increased demand for safe-haven assets. Crude prices rose more than $38 a barrel at one point amid talk that a breakdown in diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran could lead to oil supply restrictions.

But crude prices then retreated on worries that the weak Chinese data could portend slower global growth. This also hurt Wall Street and sent major indices down more than 2%.

Emerging markets were especially hard-hit by the China data, with MSCI’s index tumbling 3.39%, while its all-country world stock index fell 2.47%.

The JSE all-share index ended the first trading day 2.72% lower at 49,316.60, with financials falling 3.97% and banks down 3.52%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was set for its worst start to a year since 1932, when it was down 2.48%, at the opening. The S&P 500 index made its worst start to a year since 2001, down 2.37%, while the Nasdaq Composite index was down 2.81%.

"The old adage is ‘if January goes, so goes the year and if the first week goes, so goes the whole month and so on’, so it’s not a good start," said Scott Brown, the chief economist at Raymond James.

Emerging market currencies were also hit and the rand weakened 1.09% to R15.6285/$ compared with its December 31 close of R15.46/$.

"It’s never good to come in on the first day of proper trading to see this happening," said Patrick Spencer, equities vice-chairman at Robert W Baird in London.

"Volatility will continue to dominate the market this year. There’s short-term escalating concern in the Middle East and the Chinese manufacturing data is also worrying markets."

China’s yuan hit its lowest level against major currencies in more than four years after the central bank lowered its guidance rate and factory activity contracted for a 10th consecutive month in December, at a sharper pace than in November.

Stocks in Europe tumbled, with Germany’s DAX index closing down 4.28% and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 falling 2.53% to 1,401.16. The selloff in China triggered a circuit-breaker that suspended equities trading nationwide for the first time and put at risk months of regulatory work to restore market stability.

Investors were warranted to worry about global growth as the factory numbers might not fully indicate how quickly China had been slowing down, said Paul Mendelsohn, the chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services.

"The China 7% drop last night and the close of the market, along with Saudi Arabia, are causing investors to rethink their growth estimates and the geopolitical risk that’s out there," Mr Mendelsohn said.

Oil prices slid in volatile trading, following the stock market lower on fears of China’s slowing economy.

Earlier, crude jumped 4% in early trade on Middle East tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude fell 0.7% to $37.02 a barrel and US West Texas intermediate futures fell 1.3% to $36.56 a barrel.

The dollar pared earlier gains against a basket of key currencies as a private gauge on US manufacturing activity fell unexpectedly in December to its weakest level since June 2009, stoking worries about slowing domestic economic growth.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of US factory activity fell to 48.2 from 48.6 in November, which was below the median forecast of 49 of economists polled by Reuters.

A reading below 50 signals contraction in manufacturing activity.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six currencies, was last up 0.31% at 98.938.

The euro fell 0.34% to $1.0815, while against the yen, the dollar fell 0.83% to 119.30.

US Treasury yields fell, with benchmark yields hitting nearly two-week lows. Ten-year Treasury notes yielded 2.2% at one point, their lowest since December 22.

In Europe, yields on most 10-year bonds were 5-6 basis points lower, and short-dated German government yields fell to their lowest in about two weeks. Yields on Germany’s 10-year bond fell 6.3 basis points to 0.57%.

Gold rallied as much as 2%, with spot gold on track for its biggest one-day rise in a month.

US gold futures for February delivery were up $15.10 at $1,075.30/oz.

With Maarten Mittner, Reuters, Bloomberg