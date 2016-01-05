Markets

Bonds firmer in low-volume trade

05 January 2016 - 11:06 Colleen Goko

SOUTH African bond yields had compressed on Tuesday morning in thin trade.

Barclays Research said appetite in the market would remain suppressed until next week as most investors were still on holiday.

"Due to the dearth of data (and) the lack of fresh supply until next week’s auction, we expect conviction levels in the South African bond market to be relatively low. Nonetheless ... expectations of a local rate hike (are likely) to increase and the curve to bear flatten over the coming days if the rand price of oil starts to rise again," the research team said.

When the curve bear flattens short-term yields rise at a quicker pace than long-term yields. When this happens, the spread between the two narrows and flattens the curve.

At 8.31am the benchmark R186 was bid at 9.685% and offered at 9.665% from Monday’s close at 9.710%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 9.195% and offered at 9.195% from its of 9.215%.

