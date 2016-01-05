Bonds edge firmer in quiet trade

Markets

05 January 2016 - 18:28 Ray Faure

DESPITE a weaker rand, South African bonds were firmer in quiet trade on Tuesday afternoon.

With many investors still on holiday, volumes in the local fixed-income market remain low.

At 3.31pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 9.650% and offered at 9.640% from Monday’s close at 9.710%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 9.145% and offered at 9.135% from its previous close of 9.215%.

Local bonds experienced net foreign outflows of R1.9bn in the last week of December. Total foreign outflows among bonds and equities were R12.7bn.

Nedbank Capital analysts said "foreign risk aversion towards emerging markets is expected to persist in the medium term due to structural factors, and as a result of low growth and low productivity, as well as depressed commodity prices".

