JSE starts 2016 in the red on Chinese jitters

THE JSE started 2016 on a weak note on Monday as renewed Chinese jitters resulted in broad-based losses, led by financials and banks.

The gold index was the only one to post gains, with the spot gold price firming more than 1.60% to $1,078.17 an ounce in late afternoon trade.

The all share kicked off negatively in the morning after the Shanghai Composite tumbled 6.86%, triggering an immediate suspension in trade. Global markets were nervous thereafter amid data indications that China’s manufacturing sector contracted for a tenth consecutive month in December.

Chinese investors are concerned about more indications of slower growth in gross domestic product in China at a time when the US Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates further. Steps by Chinese authorities to curb stock selling in the regulated markets added to nervousness.

European markets were also lower in the late afternoon, with the FTSE 100 losing 2.16% and the CAC 40 off 2.45%. The German Dax was 4.08% lower. In US markets the Dow Jones industrial average was 2.21% weaker at the JSE’s close.

The lower European markets followed on disappointing inflation data for December, raising the spectre of deflation with limited further stimulus measures indicated by the European Central Bank (ECB) at present.

German HICP inflation was reported to have declined to 0.2% in December from 0.3% in November. This was lower than the consensus unchanged expectation, Barclays Research analysts said on Monday.

The all share ended 2015 1.85% up, after falling more than 4% in November in volatile trade.

At 5pm the all share closed 2.72% lower at 49,316.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 was down 2.92%. Financials led the losses, closing 3.97% weaker, while banks lost 3.52% and property fell 3.18%. Industrials were 2.47% lower. Resources were down 2.14% but the gold index firmed 6.39%.

Analysts said the JSE was heading for a challenging year, but not all were negative. Research head at Novare Equity Partners Pieter de Wet said despite attitudes of doom and gloom in emerging markets, there was much to cheer about in Africa.

"It is a welcome relief that fund managers in the US, Europe, Britain and Japan increased their weightings of selected emerging market assets to multi-year highs in December," he said.

Short-term uncertainty had clouded the investment outlook for Africa, but it remained positive over the long-term.

Mr De Wet said concerns about US interest rates might have been overdone because historically when US rates had risen on news of a strong economy, capital flows into emerging markets tended to increase.

"A healthy US bolsters global growth, while enhancing appetite for risk," he said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American dropped 5.94% to R64.89 and Sasol was 1.81% lower at R411.80.

Kumba Iron Ore fell 11.31% to R36.54.

In the gold sector AngloGold Ashanti gained 8.04% to R114.80.

Among banks FirstRand fell 5.12% to R40.20, Barclays Africa lost 5.22% to R136, Standard Bank was 1.92% weaker at R111.32 and Nedbank was 3.97% lower at R181.13.

Old Mutual dropped 6.68% to R38.68.

Among retailers The Foschini Group was down 5.61% at R114.95.

Growthpoint led the losses in property stocks, closing down 4.48% at R22.19.

MTN lost 2.24% to R129.91, while market heavyweight Naspers was down 2.83% at R2,060.