Jitters from China weigh on rand

THE rand was weaker all day on Monday as indications of a shrinking Chinese manufacturing sector affected markets worldwide, and commodity-driven economies in particular.

At 3.51pm the rand was at R15.5712 against the dollar from R15.4800 previously.

Against the euro the rand was at R16.9070 from R16.8386. It dropped to R22.9590 against the pound from R22.8095.

The euro was at $1.0858 from $1.0875.

Barclays Research expects trading in the rand this week to be erratic, attributing it to thin trading with many investors still on holiday.

While a paucity of data announcements this early in the year is expected to keep the rand near its current value, the news from China is likely to affect markets throughout the week.

The privately operated Caixin Media said on Monday its Chinese manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) was at 48.2 in December, down from 48.6 in November. This is the 10th consecutive month the index has had a reading of below 50, indicating contraction. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.