Rand weaker as dollar rebounds against euro

THE rand was weaker in late afternoon trade on Monday in a quiet market as the US Federal Reserve remains poised to hike interest rates.

The rand was also vulnerable on the higher inflationary projections indicated last week by the Reserve Bank after rates were kept unchanged at the third monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the year.

US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen on Friday gave a strong indication that rates will be hiked this year amid some scepticism in the market on the choppy US economic data released so far this year.

At 3.32pm the rand was at R11.9321 against the dollar from Friday’s close of R11.8950.

The rand was at R13.1082 against the euro from a previous R13.0912 and was at R18.4551 against the British pound from a previous close of R18.4172.

The euro was also weaker against the dollar, trading at $1.0986 from Friday’s close of $1.1005.

Bidvest Bank chief currency dealer Ion de Vleeschauwer said a stronger rand last week should not lead investors to believe the rand has lost its fragility. "The failure of the Reserve Bank to hike interest rates underscores longstanding rand fragility."

While Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago provided a particularly hawkish tone, investors must question the rationale behind why the bank has not pre-emptively hiked rates if further rand weakness could cause an "inflation spiral", as stated by the bank.

"When the interest rate hikes finally arrive it could be too little too late for the fragile rand," Mr De Vleeschauwer said.

Aside from the firmer dollar, a lack of liquidity in currency markets also pressured emerging market currencies on Monday.

Leading stock exchanges in the US, the UK and Europe were shut on Monday for a public holiday.

Adding to global risk aversion were reports released at the weekend that Greece would default on a loan payment to the International Monetary Fund on June 5.