Rand slightly weaker as investors mark time ahead of GDP data

THE rand had weakened marginally against major currencies on Monday morning, but trade volumes were expected to be thin, with the US and UK markets on holiday.

With little on the calendar due on the day, investors will sit on the sidelines ahead of local gross domestic product (GDP) figures due on Tuesday.

Growth is expected to have slowed in the first quarter of this year compared with the fourth quarter of last year.

According to a median consensus forecast from a Business Day survey of 10 economists, GDP growth slowed sharply to a seasonally adjusted and annualised 1.9% from 4.1%.

Barclays Research said in an early morning note after the focus last week on the monetary policy committee’s decision to keep interest rates on hold‚ the focus would move to other domestic data‚ with a variety of important releases due.

"We expect investors to effectively mark time ahead of tomorrow’s gross domestic product print‚ which will be followed by releases for producer inflation and the twin deficits later in the week‚" the research team said.

At 8.40am the rand was at R11.9319 against the dollar from Friday’s close of R11.8950.

The rand was at R13.1279 against the euro from a previous R13.0912 and against the British pound it was at R18.4873 from a previous close of R18.4172.

The euro was at $1.1003 from $1.1005 previously.

Standard Bank analysts said the rand would also look to international developments for direction.

"Over the weekend, media reports indicated that the Greece interior minister said that Greece would default on its payment to the International Monetary Fund in early June unless creditors make some concessions.

"While markets continue to take the possibility of a Greek default in their stride, our bias would lie towards rand weakness rather than strength against the dollar. The rand remains vulnerable to any increase in global risk aversion due to the current account deficit South Africa is running," said the analysts.

