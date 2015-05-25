Rand edges lower with EM peers as dollar index rises

THE rand edged lower at midday on Monday, along with its emerging market peers as the greenback continued to find support from increased rate hike expectations in the US.

At 12.04am the rand was at R11.9499 against the dollar from Friday’s close of R11.8950.

The rand was at R13.1148 against the euro from a previous R13.0912 and was at R18.5097 against the British pound from a previous close of R18.4172.

The euro was also weaker against the dollar, trading at $1.0975 from Friday’s close of $1.1005.

The dollar index extended gains on Monday, after rising strongly last Friday when inflation figures signaled the US Federal Reserve would likely remain on course and raise interest rates in September.

"Although the headline inflation figures were soft, core inflation, which is what the Fed looks at was higher than expected," said ETM market analyst Ricardo Da Camara.

"The dollar strengthened on the basis that the Fed would still hike interest rates this year despite recent US economic data, which has been weak," he added.

Aside from the firmer dollar, a lack of liquidity in currency markets also pressured emerging market currencies on Monday.

Leading stock exchanges in the US, the UK and Europe were shut on Monday for a public holiday.

Adding to global risk aversion, however, were reports released at the weekend that Greece would default on a loan payment to the International Monetary Fund on June 5.

"This is expected to be a key driver of general risk sentiment this week and the next," the ETM trader said.

Locally, event risk lies in the release of economic growth figures on Tuesday as well as producer inflation and budget data later in the week.

A median consensus forecast from a Business Day survey of 10 economists, expects economic growth in SA to have slowed sharply to 1.9% year on year in the first quarter from an annual 4.1% in the last quarter of 2014.