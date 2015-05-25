JSE firmer on resources, retailer support

THE JSE was firmer on Monday morning as resources and general retailers provided support, while gold miners weighed.

Asian shares were marginally firmer, while UK and US markets are closed on Monday for public holidays, which is bound to constrain liquidity in local and global markets.

Gains in global markets were also restrained by concerns that the US Federal Reserve is starting to prepare for an interest rate hike.

US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen said on Friday that "if the US economy continues to improve as I expect, I think it will be appropriate at some point this year to take the initial step to raise the federal funds rate target and begin the process of normalising monetary policy".

At 9.40am the all share up 0.19% at 54‚156.50 points, with the blue-chip top 40 adding 0.25%.

Resources added 0.27% and general retailers lifted 0.38%. Gold miners gave back 1.45%.

Rand Merchant Bank said in a morning note that global event risk this week was moderate, but the local data calendar was busy.

The highlights of this week’s international data calendar are Tuesday’s US durable goods orders and Thursday’s eurozone economic confidence survey.

"On the local front, expect PPI (producer price inflation) and PSCE (private-sector credit extension) to remain unchanged and first-quarter 2015 forecast gross domestic product growth to slow and another deficit on the trade account," RMB said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American gained 0.5% to R197.54 and rival BHP Billiton added 0.54% to R262.91.

Mining counter South32 advanced 1.4% to R21.70.

Among gold counters, Anglogold Ashanti was down 2.04% to R118.10 and Harmony retreated 1.65% to R17.90.

Famous Brands gained 1.47% to R117.55 after announcing on Monday morning diluted headline earnings per share for the year ended February 2015 were firmer at 467c from 405c in the year-earlier period.

Tongaat Hulett was off 0.45% to R130.55 after saying full-year headline earnings were down 14.6% to R945m.

Illovo Sugar tumbled 7.97% to R19.39 after announcing full-year diluted headline earnings per share declined 7.7% to R1.79.

Rhodes Food Group lifted 0.57% to R19.50 after saying diluted headline earnings per share for the six months ended March 2015 rose to 25.7c from 20.7c in the year-earlier period.