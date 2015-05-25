THE JSE closed slightly down on Monday as the market experienced one of the quietest trading sessions in months with Asian‚ European and US markets closed owing to public holidays.

The total volume of shares traded on the JSE was 45% lower than that of Friday’s and the value of shares 61% down as foreign investors remained on the sidelines. It was the fifth consecutive session the all share closed lower.

A number of food companies, including Famous Brands, reported results on the day.

Asian markets celebrated Buddha’s Birthday and in the US Memorial Day honoured those who died serving in the US Army. Europeans celebrated Whit Monday‚ which happens 50 days after Easter and is the day after Pentecost. The UK had a banking holiday.

The Paris stock market was the only European market trading on the day‚ and was 0.63% lower at the JSE’s close.

At 5pm the all share was 0.13% lower at 53‚985.66 and the blue chip top 40 lost 0.08%. Platinums led the losers‚ closing 1.96% down‚ followed by the gold index losing 1.15%. Financials shed 0.32% and industrials lost 0.14%. Resources were 0.31% higher and banks gained 0.16%.

According to Vestact analyst Sasha Naryshkine it was a quiet day for the local market as it normally gets its direction from the FTSE‚ which was closed on the day. It is not often that three major international holidays coincide as they did on Monday.

International issues‚ mainly related to Greece‚ still cast a shadow over the market amid conflicting reports that Greece does not intend paying back its scheduled EU debt by June 5. "It is in neither parties interest for Greece to default‚" Mr Naryshkine said.

Although fast food group Famous Brands recorded its 14th year of consecutive growth‚ the share price was lower at the close. Mr Naryshkine still rates Famous Brand as a buy. "The big thing to remember is that the company is currently unleveraged and is sitting on R126m in cash."

MTN has been adversely affected by fuel shortages in Nigeria. "The government has put an artificially low cap on the price of fuel and it is therefore not profitable to import fuel‚" Mr Naryshkine said.

Anglo American led the mining houses higher, closing 0.73% up at R197.99.

Among the rand hedges British American Tobacco was 0.23% down at R668.92. Market heavyweight Naspers lifted 0.29% to R1,835.36.

Barclays Africa was 0.36% up at R182.76, but Nedbank dropped 0.77% to R252.05 among banks.

Retailers bounced back from last week’s hawkish Reserve Bank rate message with Pick ’n Pay lifting 2.67% to R57. Woollies gained 2.37% to R99.50.

MTN dropped 2.30% to R224.

Sugar companies closed down. Illovo shed 10.68% to R18.82 after reporting annual diluted HEPS slipped 7.7%. Tongaat Hulett was 0.77% lower at R130.13 after annual headline earnings came in 14.6% lower.

Rhodes Food group closed 2.01% lower at R19 after reporting strong interim results and announcing it plans to pay out a first dividend.

Famous Brands closed 1.34% down at R114.30. It reported annual operating profit rose 19%.

After falling 7% at one point on annual results released last week, Mediclinic International gained 2.61% to R110.68.

