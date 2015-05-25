Bonds slightly softer in subdued trade

South African bonds were marginally softer at noon on Monday, amid subdued trade as both the US and UK markets are closed for public holidays.

At 11.38am‚ the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.110% and offered at 8.090% from a Friday close of 8.040%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 7.630% and offered at 7.610% from a previous close of 7.540%.

Barclays Research analysts said in a note that after last week’s surprisingly hawkish local monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, the focus this week turns to a deluge of domestic data, the most important of which is arguably the first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data due out on Tuesday and the merchandise trade balance for April due out on Friday.

"We are slightly more pessimistic than consensus on growth and the trade balance" Barclays said.

There are no international data releases of particular note this week.

"We think the markets will be inclined to look closely at the full range of US data releases given the uncertainty surrounding the timing of Fed liftoff and the recent mixed nature of the data flow. We remain of the view that the first Fed rate hike will come through in September," the bank said.

