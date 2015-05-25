Bonds little changed, with US, UK markets closed for holiday

SOUTH African bonds were little changed on Monday morning, with trade expected to be muted during the course of the day as the US and UK markets are closed for public holidays.

At 8.31am‚ the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.060% and offered at 8.050% from a Friday close of 8.040%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 7.550% and offered at 7.540% from a previous close of 7.540%.

Barclays Research said in an early morning note after the focus last week on the monetary policy committee’s decision to keep interest rates on hold, the focus would move to other domestic data, with a variety of important releases due.

"We expect investors to effectively mark time ahead of tomorrow’s gross domestic product print, which will be followed by releases for producer inflation and the twin deficits later in the week," the research team said.

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) said in a note that while the short-term data calendar would give the market a bit more breathing room, the "upside risk to inflation, a Reserve Bank hike in July and the US Federal Reserve lifting off in September still indicated slightly higher yields on a three-month view".

"Curve steepening has been halted by the hawkish Bank, and our revised forecast would be in keeping with further flattening over the course of the second half of 2015," said RMB.

If the curve is flattening, the spread between long-term rates and short-term rates is narrowing.

