Rand softer as dollar picks up after US inflation ticks higher

THE rand was softer against the dollar late on Friday after the greenback gained some ground after US consumer prices rose for the third straight month in April, the latest sign that inflation in the US is stabilising.

The consumer price index, which reflects what Americans pay for everything from breakfast cereal to medical care, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in April from a month earlier, the US Labour Department said on Friday. Excluding volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices climbed 0.3%, the largest increase since January 2013.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected overall prices to increase 0.1% and core prices to rise 0.2%.

At 3.54pm the rand was at R11.8545 against the dollar from Thursday’s close of R11.8390.

The rand was at R13.0647 against the euro from a previous R13.1553 and against the British pound it was at R18.3914 from a previous close of R18.5204. The euro was at $1.1019 from $1.1112 previously.

The US Federal Reserve is closely tracking inflation as it considers when to lift interest rates from near zero, where they have held since December 2008.

While inflation is expected to remain below 2% in the short term, Fed officials at their April policy meeting said they expect it to gradually rise "as the labour market improved further and the transitory effects of declines in energy prices and non-energy import prices dissipated," according to minutes released earlier this week, Dow Jones Newswires reported.