Rand picks up a tad as dollar wanes

THE rand gained some ground against the dollar at midday on Friday as the dollar staged a retreat ahead of the US consumer inflation data at 2.30pm.

The rand lifted to session highs of R11.7700 to the dollar amid fears the data could disappoint and possibly push back the likelihood of US interest rate hikes.

Analysts said the hawkish tone from the Reserve Bank’s statement on Thursday was likely to benefit the rand in the short term.

The bank, which left interest rates unchanged, was concerned about the deteriorating inflation outlook due to higher oil prices and a weak rand.

At 11.49am the rand was at R11.7708 against the dollar from Thursday’s close of R11.8390.

The rand was at R13.1710 against the euro from a previous R13.1553 and against the British pound it was at R18.4413 from a previous close of R18.5204.

The euro was at $1.1189 from $1.1112 previously.