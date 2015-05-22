Markets

Rand picks up a tad as dollar wanes

22 May 2015 - 14:43 PM Staff Writer

THE rand gained some ground against the dollar at midday on Friday as the dollar staged a retreat ahead of the US consumer inflation data at 2.30pm.

The rand lifted to session highs of R11.7700 to the dollar amid fears the data could disappoint and possibly push back the likelihood of US interest rate hikes.

Analysts said the hawkish tone from the Reserve Bank’s statement on Thursday was likely to benefit the rand in the short term.

The bank, which left interest rates unchanged, was concerned about the deteriorating inflation outlook due to higher oil prices and a weak rand.

At 11.49am the rand was at R11.7708 against the dollar from Thursday’s close of R11.8390.

The rand was at R13.1710 against the euro from a previous R13.1553 and against the British pound it was at R18.4413 from a previous close of R18.5204.

The euro was at $1.1189 from $1.1112 previously.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Stronger rand driven by emerging market rally
Markets
2.
Clicks, global markets could buoy JSE on Friday
Markets
3.
Flat JSE shows little reaction to strong Dow close
Markets
4.
Rand steadies against dollar as firmer bias ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Stronger rand puts mining stocks ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.