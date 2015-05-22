Miners keep JSE afloat in muted trade

THE JSE was modestly higher on Friday, supported by the resources sector in an otherwise muted trading session.

The all share index, which has thus far had a choppy month, added just 0.14%, with the blue-chip top 40 edging up 0.18%.

Corporate earnings data still dominated trading patterns, with shares in Richemont sliding as much as nearly 4% in early trade before subsequently recovery following its full-year results.

Mediclinic was still under pressure after dropping 8% in the wake of its poorly-received full-year results on Thursday. Investec plc shares pushed to a record high following its full-year results.

Major European share markets were mixed at midday, with Germany’s DAX 30 losing 0.42% but Britain’s top share index rose 0.45% while US stock futures were little changed, suggesting a flat opening on Wall Street later in the day.

Among some individual counters, Assore was up 1.42% to R105.27.

Richemont shed 1.35% to R108.52 after suffering a 35% decline in full-year net profit. Naspers was up 1.39% to R1,847.41.

Platinum producer Lonmin was up 2.56% to 26.03 while Investec plc rallied 2.29% to R119.52.

Mediclinic was off 2.21% at R108.65