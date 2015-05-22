THE JSE closed weaker on Friday as the market continues to mull the more hawkish tone of the Reserve Bank statement released on Thursday in which interest rates were kept unchanged.

The bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) indicated that the deteriorating inflation outlook suggested that the unchanged stance cannot be maintained indefinitely‚ thereby setting the scene for further interest rate hikes later in the year.

Friday’s trading was muted. Corporate earnings data still dominated trading patterns with shares in Richemont sliding as much as nearly 4% in early trade before subsequently recovering following its full-year results.

Global markets were mixed with the Dow Jones industrial average 0.07% down at the JSE’s close. The FTSE 100 gained 0.54% and the Paris CAC 40 was flat (0.02%).

At 5pm the all share was 0.13% lower at 54‚055.40 with the blue-chip top 40 shedding 0.06%. Gold lost 0.57% and industrials were down 0.19%. Financials were flat and resources lost 0.02%. Platinum lifted 0.48% and banks gained 0.14%.

"The country must prepare itself for a resumption in the rate hiking cycle‚" Old Mutual Wealth investment strategist Izak Odendaal said.

Higher interest rates usually have an adverse effect on equity markets.

He said the outlook for the global economy was broadly unchanged since the March MPC meeting‚ with US growth softer and that of the eurozone better than expected. The local growth outlook has been cut slightly.

"A major cause for alarm is the continued impact on capital flows and the rand when the US Federal Reserve starts hiking rates."

Mr Odendaal said the local bank was leaning towards being more hawkish in that the view had been taken that US rate hikes were not yet fully priced into markets.

The weaker rand has had a remarkably limited impact on headline inflation‚ but the MPC seems to be assuming that it is not permanent. "Hence local rate hikes can be expected on the back of higher local inflation‚" he said.

Global luxury goods group Richemont closed 1.43% lower at R108.43. It earlier reported full-year net profit was down 35%.

Among global mining stocks South32 shed 1.61% to R21.40. Sasol dropped 1.14% to R446.60.

African Rainbow Minerals closed 3.21% lower at R97.69. Among gold stocks Gold Fields lost 1.22% to R41.14.

Lonmin gained 1.69% to R25.81 among platinum stocks.

Investec was the star performer among banks, gaining 1.85% to a record high R119 after reporting strong annual results on Thursday.

Retailers were mixed with Mr Price gaining 0.91% to R247.25. Pick n Pay lost 1.21% to R55.52.

Among property stocks Investec Property Fund was up 1.17% to R17.30 and Resilient gained 1.57% to R97.17.

Brait closed 1.33% weaker at R111.50 after rising strongly in the week on the London New Look takeover.

Coronation Fund Managers was 1.15% lower at R90 after reporting disappointing interim results earlier in the week.