Gold set for biggest weekly drop in four weeks on stronger dollar

LONDON — Gold fell on Friday, on course for its biggest weekly decline in four weeks, as the dollar rebounded after a stronger-than-expected rise in US core consumer prices in April.

Spot gold, higher initially, fell 0.2% to $1,203.60 an ounce by 2.15pm GMT. It was down 1.6% for the week, however, heading for its biggest fall since the week ended April 24 and 2.4% below a three-month high of $1,232.20 hit on May 14.

Volumes were expected to stay thin on Friday ahead of public holidays in Britain and the US on Monday.

"Gold remains very much dependent on the US economic data and traders are just trying to find out when the US rate hike will be," said Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah.

"It’s not really exciting times for gold, there isn’t investor appetite for the metal and that means less liquidity," the analyst said.

The dollar rose 0.8% versus a basket of leading currencies after data showed US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% last month, while core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, increased 0.3% — the largest gain since January 2013.

The release preceded US Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s speech on the economy, due at 5pm GMT, that investors will peruse for clues on the timing of the next US interest rate increase.

The Fed is aiming for inflation at 2% before it will consider raising rates, but has said that a significant pick-up is not a precondition to raise rates.

Recent weakness in US economic data has prompted investors to bet that interest rates will stay near zero till at least the latter part of the year.

Higher US interest rates would increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investor sentiment towards gold has turned bearish as prices have fallen from three-month highs reached earlier this week.

"Gold continues to be drawn towards the $1,200 pivot point.

The metal has failed to move more than 3% on either side of $1,200 since mid-March," MKS Group said in a note.

Gold buying was slow this week in Asia, with the Chinese hooked on surging equities. Demand in India stayed weak and was unlikely to pick up as the wedding season cools.

Silver was down 0.4% at $17.05 an ounce, heading for a 2.6% weekly fall. Platinum dropped 0.9% to $1,141.24 an ounce and palladium fell 0.9% to $771 an ounce.

