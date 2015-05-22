Bonds weaker as US CPI comes in higher than expected

SOUTH African bonds weakened in the late afternoon on Friday after the US consumer price index (CPI) came in higher than expected, sparking market views that US rates will be hiked this year.

The risk-off sentiment exerted pressure on emerging-market currencies and bonds, which is not expected to abate ahead of US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s speech tonight about the US economy, which will provide further market direction.

US CPI increased by 1.8% in April instead of an expected 1.7%. The US Fed has a 2% inflationary target. Core CPI rose 0.3%, the biggest gain since January 2013, indicating broad-based price increases in the economy.

At 3.31am‚ the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.040% and offered at 8.030 from a Thursday close of 7.960%.

The middle-dated R207 was bid at 7.600% and offered at 7.500% from a previous close of 7.450%.

The rand was at R11.8714 to the dollar from R11.8390 previously.

A bond trader said the rand was 7c weaker on the CPI data.

"The CPI data help the Fed justify hiking rates."

The US 10-year treasury spiked four basis points on the news, with local bonds following suit, he said.

According to BNP Paribas, Ms Yellen’s speech "offers another chance for the Fed to guide markets to earlier lift-off, but with the Federal open market committee (FOMC) seemingly harbouring the same uncertainties over the latest data as the market, it seems unlikely that she will be very hawkish," the newswire said.