Rand unchanged at weaker levels amid Greek concerns

THE rand was largely unchanged at midday on Tuesday after weakening earlier on concerns about Greek debt arrangements.

At 11.30am the rand was at R12.1427 against the dollar from a previous close of R12.1443.

The euro was at R12.9836 from a previous close of R13.0393. The British pound was at R18.0750 from a previous R18.1039.

The euro was at $1.0694 from its previous close of $1.0736.

Nedbank Capital said it was notable the rand could not hold on to firmer levels below R12/$.

"These levels attracted dollar buyers and the move was short-lived."

The euro was in the same boat, initially firming to $1.08 on Monday in a modest rally, before pulling back.

Rand sentiment remains negative amid indications Greece could exit the eurozone next month unless a deal is reached with eurozone creditors, notably Germany.

"Fears regarding a possible default by Greece have capped upside movements in the euro against the dollar," Nedbank said.

A stronger dollar is usually negative for commodities and emerging-market currencies, such as the rand.

Dow Jones Newswires said investors were unlikely to get much clarity on developments in the crisis until Friday when eurozone finance ministers meet in Riga, Latvia, to discuss the state of negotiations between Greece and its international creditors.