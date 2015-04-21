Rand recoups lost ground but risk factors remain

THE rand was slightly firmer against the world’s major currencies on Tuesday afternoon, consolidating after its earlier losses.

But a local analyst warned the local unit was not yet out of the woods, and could test levels towards R12.23 as risk factors remained.

At 4.11pm the rand was at R12.1204 against the dollar from a previous close of R12.1443. The rand weakened as far as R12.19 to the greenback earlier.

Against the euro, the rand advanced to R12.9630 from Monday’s close of R13.0393 and climbed to R18.0543 against the British pound from R18.1039 overnight.

Rand Merchant Bank’s Thando Vokwana warned that jitters around Greece’s debt crisis would continue to keep the rand range-bound in the coming sessions.

He said that worries around Greece had put a lid on big movements in most emerging-market currencies, with risk-averse investors having thrown the Turkish lira and Russia’s rouble "all in the same camp".

"We failed to test the topside of R12.23/$ earlier but there is potential that we will head up to those levels again," Mr Vokwana said.

He added that the sporadic xenophobic attacks across the country and the continuing power outages were not showcasing SA in a positive light.

The euro weakened to $1.0694 late on Tuesday from its previous close of $1.0736 as investors remained in the dark over whether Greece would be able to meet its financial obligations in the coming months.

Failure to do so may see the country potentially exit the eurozone trading bloc, a move that may have negative ramifications for the economic stability of the rest of the region.