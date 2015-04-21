Oil dips as US stockpiles are expected to rise

SINGAPORE — Oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday but remained near a 2015 peak reached last week as the expectation of another rise in US stockpiles and near-record-high Saudi Arabian output were balanced by rising tension in the Middle East.

Crude prices have climbed by about 18% since the start of April due to mounting concern over conflict in Yemen, with the US navy saying on Monday it had sent an aircraft carrier and a guided-missile cruiser into waters near the country.

Prices were also supported by speculation about falling US output after the domestic oil rig count hit 2010 lows.

Still, US commercial crude oil inventories are forecast to have increased by 2.4-million barrels last week, rising for the 15th consecutive week, a preliminary Reuters survey showed.

Brent crude for June delivery was down 7c at $63.38 a barrel by 3.49am GMT, after settling flat on Monday.

US crude for May delivery, which expires later in the day, was down 8c at $56.30 a barrel, after settling 64c higher.

US senator Lisa Murkowski said on Monday she would introduce legislation this year to allow US crude exports, saying the Obama administration should not dare lift sanctions on Iran before scrapping the US crude export ban.

Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told Reuters in Seoul that the number one crude exporter expected to produce at near record highs of about 10-million barrels a day in April.

Analysts warn that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (Opec’s) ability to cope with an unexpected surge in demand is diminishing fast.

"If the demand and non-Opec supply responses to lower prices are similar to what was experienced in the 1980s, the very low level of spare capacity carries a risk of a price spike in the not too distant future," Pira Energy analysts said.

Opec’s spare capacity could halve to as low as 1.7-million barrels a day this year, far below the level of more than 10-million barrels a day in the 1980s, when Saudi Arabia last opted for market share over price.

