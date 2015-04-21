Naspers pushes JSE into record territory while diversified miners retreat

SOUTH Africa’s equity market closed just shy of its previous record on Tuesday, bolstered by media group Naspers and other key industrial players, particularly those in the retail sector.

Banks and financial stocks also underpinned gains on the local exchange, offsetting losses among diversified mining and platinum counters.

At 5pm, the all share had lifted 0.56% to 54,140.93 points, slightly below its record high of 54,262.27 reached last Thursday. The blue-chip top 40 index climbed 0.53%.

SA’s biggest media company Naspers leapt 3.99% to R1,902.95, recouping some of the losses experienced since it passed the R2,000 mark, for the first time since listing, last week.

The rebound in Naspers on Tuesday followed a positive performance from markets in Hong Kong where its associate company Tencent is listed. Stocks in the region found support from increased stimulus measures from China, announced at the weekend.

"There were three main factors directing the market’s performance today," Momentum Asset Management’s Wayne McCurrie said, citing Naspers’s recovery as one of the day’s catalysts.

The others included the surge in Pick n Pay’s share price after SA’s third-largest food retailer by market value released its annual earnings statement, which topped market forecasts.

Pick n Pay reported a 28% rise in full-year headline earnings per share to 177.26c helped by its cost-cutting measures. The stock closed up 4.62% to R53.88.

The third element affecting markets on the day was the Reserve Bank’s leading economic indicator, which declined by an annual 2.4% in February, following a similar annual decline in January.

"This confirms that the outlook for the SA economy is not good," Mr McCurrie said.

"Personally I don’t think we will get (economic) growth of 2% this year," he said, putting his prediction at similar levels to the 1.5% achieved in 2014.

Among other individual shares on the JSE, Assore recorded the biggest loss among mining stocks, with its share price slumping 8.06% to R104.88. It was followed by Exxaro’s 5.72% drop to R87.65.

In the platinum sector, Anglo American Platinum declined 3.3% to R296.87 and Impala (IMP) gave back 2.47% to R61.60.

Gold miners found firm support, with Harmony gaining 5.92% to R24.34

Banks saw Barclays Africa Group come into favour, with its share price rising 2.97% to R190.05, outperforming its peers.

The positive earnings update from Pick n Pay boosted other food retailers, with Shoprite, the country’s largest grocer by market value, adding 2.83% to R169.25.

Steinhoff rose marginally after it made an offer valued at R1.2bn to buy the remaining shares of ailing furniture company, JD Group, that it does not already own. Steinhoff already owns just less than 90% of JD Group. The offer saw JD Group’s shares surge 17.86% to R33.