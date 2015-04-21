Industrial stocks buoy JSE
THE JSE remained in positive territory in early afternoon trade on Tuesday, backed up by industrial stocks such as Naspers.
The all share index was up 0.23% to 53,961.20 points, with the blue-chip top 40 index edging up 0.22%. However, resources gave up 1.72% due to dollar strength that weighed on commodity prices.
"The recent themes are back in play: dollar strength and weaker commodity prices," Investec Asset Management’s head of dealing for emerging markets‚ Ryan Wibberley‚ said.
Europe’s major stock markets were higher, with Germany’s DAX adding 0.82%, while US stock futures pointed to a positive opening on Wall Street.
Imara SP Reid said in a note that China’s latest round of stimulus measures was driving global markets, while investors continued to pay attention to first-quarter US corporate earnings data.
Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American shed 2.76% to R181.65 and Exxaro Resources lost 3.36% to R89.85.
The heavily weighted Naspers gained 2.97% to R1,884.28 and high-flying Sibanye Gold gained 2.89% to R29.15.
Lonmin was off 4.13% to R23.44, while Barclays Africa was up 2.86% to R190.30.
Food retailer Pick n Pay firmed 5.15% to R54.15. It delivered a 28% rise in full-year headline earnings per share to 177.26c in the year ended March 1 2015, topping market forecasts.
