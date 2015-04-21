Markets

Industrial stocks buoy JSE

21 April 2015 - 16:02 Andries Mahlangu

THE JSE remained in positive territory in early afternoon trade on Tuesday, backed up by industrial stocks such as Naspers.

The all share index was up 0.23% to 53,961.20 points, with the blue-chip top 40 index edging up 0.22%. However, resources gave up 1.72% due to dollar strength that weighed on commodity prices.

"The recent themes are back in play: dollar strength and weaker commodity prices," Investec Asset Management’s head of dealing for emerging markets‚ Ryan Wibberley‚ said.

Europe’s major stock markets were higher, with Germany’s DAX adding 0.82%, while US stock futures pointed to a positive opening on Wall Street.

Imara SP Reid said in a note that China’s latest round of stimulus measures was driving global markets, while investors continued to pay attention to first-quarter US corporate earnings data.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American shed 2.76% to R181.65 and Exxaro Resources lost 3.36% to R89.85.

The heavily weighted Naspers gained 2.97% to R1,884.28 and high-flying Sibanye Gold gained 2.89% to R29.15.

Lonmin was off 4.13% to R23.44, while Barclays Africa was up 2.86% to R190.30.

Food retailer Pick n Pay firmed 5.15% to R54.15. It delivered a 28% rise in full-year headline earnings per share to 177.26c in the year ended March 1 2015, topping market forecasts.

