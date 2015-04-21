‘Grexit’ fears, China GDP hiccup hit rand

THE rand fell more than 10c on Monday amid concerns that Greece may exit the eurozone, and as contracting Chinese gross domestic product growth starts to affect emerging markets more negatively.

Analysts said market sentiment towards the rand was negative, despite the dollar weakening on Friday after the European Central Bank said it remained committed to its stimulus measures.

The rand was at R12.1128/$ in late afternoon trading after earlier losing ground to R12.1490/$. It failed to firm sustainably below R12/$ after trading at R11.9830/$ in the morning. The euro was at $1.0754 from a previous close of $1.0821.

Greece is unlikely to present a proper reform package to creditors in the eurozone. A market view is they will not do this in time to get the eurozone finance ministers to sign off on new loans on Friday.

"The worry is that this will not happen by the May 11 meeting either, leading to a default later in the month, and eventual Grexit (Greek exit from the eurozone)," said Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns.

The Chinese authorities earlier cut its reserve requirement by 100 basis points, to take the number to 18.5%. Tightening rules on equity margin lending caused the market to fall on Friday. But the efficacy of the steps has been questioned as the economy is slowing down.

Analysts expect the crisis in Greece to escalate‚ with increasing pressure on Greece to find a deal. Locally‚ the negative issues around xenophobic attacks were adding to the sell-off of the rand‚ said ETM Analytics market analyst Ricardo Da Camara.

Data from China added further to forex market apprehensiveness. Chinese house prices contracted 6.1% last month.The housing market has been the epicentre of the Chinese boom in the post global financial crisis.

"The slowdown in the housing sector is a major red flag and critical indicator that economic growth is faltering," said Bidvest Bank chief currency dealer Ion de Vleeschauwer.