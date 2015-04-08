Markets

Rand range-bound with little data to sway market

08 April 2015 - 10:52 AM Colleen Goko

THE rand was range-bound but at firmer levels on Wednesday morning, with little data expected on the day to sway the market.

At 8.20am the rand was at R11.8271 against the dollar from a Tuesday close of R11.8862.

The rand was R12.8257 against the euro from a previous close of R12.8538 and at R17.5589 against the British pound from a previous close of R17.6006.

The euro was at $1.0844 from $1.0814 previously.

The economic calendar this week is light and traders are likely to focus their attention on speeches by a number of Federal Reserve members to get a sense of when the US might raise rates.

After markets close on Wednesday, the Federal open market committee (FOMC) will release the minutes from its March meeting "but their importance has been reduced somewhat by the change in the (US) employment landscape"‚ said Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Stronger rand driven by emerging market rally
Markets
2.
Clicks, global markets could buoy JSE on Friday
Markets
3.
Flat JSE shows little reaction to strong Dow close
Markets
4.
Rand steadies against dollar as firmer bias ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Stronger rand puts mining stocks ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.