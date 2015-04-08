Rand range-bound with little data to sway market

THE rand was range-bound but at firmer levels on Wednesday morning, with little data expected on the day to sway the market.

At 8.20am the rand was at R11.8271 against the dollar from a Tuesday close of R11.8862.

The rand was R12.8257 against the euro from a previous close of R12.8538 and at R17.5589 against the British pound from a previous close of R17.6006.

The euro was at $1.0844 from $1.0814 previously.

The economic calendar this week is light and traders are likely to focus their attention on speeches by a number of Federal Reserve members to get a sense of when the US might raise rates.

After markets close on Wednesday, the Federal open market committee (FOMC) will release the minutes from its March meeting "but their importance has been reduced somewhat by the change in the (US) employment landscape"‚ said Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns.