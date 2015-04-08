Rand holds steady amid few fresh drivers

THE rand held steady at midday on Wednesday, with traders finding little reason to push the currency market either way.

The economic calendar is light this shortened week and traders are likely to focus their attention on speeches by a number of US Federal Reserve members to get a sense of when the US might raise rates.

Still, the release of minutes from the March Federal open market committee meeting on Wednesday night could be a potential driver, although some analysts think the effect could be negated by last Friday’s disappointing US jobs report.

At 11.50am the rand was at R11.7948 against the dollar from a Tuesday close of R11.8862.

The rand was R12.8277 against the euro from a previous close of R12.8538 and at R17.6142 against the British pound from a previous close of R17.6006.

The euro was at $1.0876 from $1.0814 previously.