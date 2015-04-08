Oil falls after larger than expected build in stock

SINGAPORE — Oil prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday as industry data showed a larger than expected weekly build in US stockpiles and as Saudi Arabia reported record output in March.

The decline in prices followed a rally on Tuesday, when US crude approached 2015 highs following strong jobs data and government forecasts for lower US crude production growth and higher global demand for oil.

"We’re going to need to see a very big uptick in demand to offset that supply," OptionsXpress analyst Ben Le Brun said. "There is a glut of supply in oil at the moment."

Brent May crude was down 84c at $58.26 a barrel by 4.35am GMT and US May crude was down $1.07 at $52.91 a barrel. Both benchmarks posted strong gains in the past two sessions, but are still down about 50% since June last year, when prices began their fall.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed US crude stocks surged 12.2-million barrels last week against analysts’ expectations for an increase of 3.4-million barrels.

The weekly inventory report by the US Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be released at 2.30pm GMT on Wednesday.

Adding to that supply, Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi said late on Tuesday that Saudi output was likely to remain around 10-million barrels a day after posting a record high of 10.3-million barrels a day in March.

Mr Naimi also said Saudi Arabia stood ready to "improve" prices but only if producers outside the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) joined the effort.

"Opec will not reduce oil production. In fact, its output may even increase with the return of Iran," ABN Amro senior energy economist Hans van Cleef said in an April 7 note.

Iranian oil officials are in Beijing this week to discuss oil sales and Chinese investments in Iran, just days after Tehran and world powers reached a framework nuclear deal.

"Ahead of this expansion of supply, the downward pressure on the oil price will increase sharply due to speculation," Mr van Cleef said.

Still, any significant increase in Iranian oil exports is unlikely until 2016, analysts have said.

Meanwhile, Royal Dutch Shell is in advanced talks to buy BG Group in the first oil super-merger since the early 2000s.

