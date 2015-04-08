JSE flat as investors await US Fed policy minutes

THE JSE was flat on Wednesday morning, little moved by stronger Asian markets.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 closed 0.76% higher at a 15-year high and the Hong Kong Hang Seng index surged 3.3% to a seven-year high due to possible monetary stimulus from their respective central banks and reduced expectations of imminent US rate hikes.

Global investors are now awaiting the release of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting minutes later in the day.

At 9.48am, the all share index was flat (0.07%) at 52,630.10 points, with the blue-chip top 40 index up 0.1%.

Resources and platinum counters were the main gainers due to firmer commodity prices after the dollar retreated on weaker than expected US jobs data last Friday.

The resource index picked up 0.91% and platinums lifted 0.83%.

Gold miners retreated 0.41% on some profit-taking and despite a firmer gold price.

Stockbrokerage Imara S.P. Reid said in a morning note that "marginal upside at most is suggested for the JSE at the outset of today’s session, but sustainable momentum to the upside could well be absent from the market, as investors in general tend to hug the sidelines ahead of first-quarter earnings season in the US".

"While global macro themes remain important, with investors focusing their specific interest on the pace of economic activity in the US, ultimately in the sessions ahead earnings are likely to drive the near-term technical action of markets," the stockbrokerage said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, resource company Anglo American lifted 1.04% to R181.93 and rival BHP Billiton added 1.12% to R259.88. Oil company Sasol lifted 0.96% to R422 despite a softer Brent crude price.

Gold miner Gold Fields was down 1.25% to R51.19 and Harmony dipped 0.71% to R23.62 after surging 5% on Tuesday. Impala Platinum lifted 1.08% to R58.90.