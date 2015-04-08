Gold output drop on the cards in 2016

LONDON — The biggest gold bust in three decades is about to end a six-year expansion in mine output.

From Russia to SA to North America, the biggest producers saw profits turn to losses as prices plunged, forcing them to cut spending on mines in half over three years. While bullion output will probably reach a record this year, the increase will be the smallest in at least six years, before production drops 1% in 2016, according to Barclays.

Mines supplied 3,114 tonnes last year, a record high valued at about $127bn, after companies stepped up investment to capitalise on prices that surged more than fivefold in the decade to then end of 2011.

Gold for immediate delivery was $1,210.94/oz in London on Tuesday, 37% below the record high in 2011.

With prices so low, about 10% of global production is not profitable, based on data from Metals Focus.

The estimate includes the expense of mining and replacing reserves through exploration, and other costs. The firm, with Morgan Stanley and Natixis, predict global gold output will decline.

"The big question is how fast supply will start falling," said Natixis analyst Nic Brown. "We don’t think we are going to see sharp declines until at least 2017."

Barrick Gold, the biggest producer, had a $2.9bn net loss last year, the biggest since 2009, on lower prices and writedowns of mines in Chile and Zambia.

AngloGold Ashanti said in February it would cut output by 10% this year as it spends less and stops mining high-cost deposits. The New York-traded shares of both companies have plunged by more than 70% since the end of 2011.

Capital spending, which covers maintenance and exploration, has fallen about 50% since 2012, according to data from Bloomberg Intelligence. Ten of the world’s major producers posted a combined loss of $6.9bn in 2014, compared with combined profit of $11.3bn in 2010.

